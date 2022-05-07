Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-F1 owners Liberty Media to buy Las Vegas land for $240 million; Tennis-Nadal staying positive despite Alcaraz defeat and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-F1 owners Liberty Media to buy Las Vegas land for $240 million

Formula One's commercial rights holders Liberty Media are buying a plot of land in Las Vegas for $240 million to locate the pit and paddock complex for a grand prix next year, they said on Friday. The floodlit race, to be held on a Saturday, will be the third U.S. round on the calendar after Austin and Miami.

Tennis-Nadal staying positive despite Alcaraz defeat

Rafa Nadal said there were positives to take from the Madrid Open despite the 21-times major winner falling to a quarter-final defeat by teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Friday in his first tournament back following a stress fracture in the rib. Australian Open champion Nadal, who picked up the injury at Indian Wells in March, went down 6-2 1-6 6-3 to Spanish compatriot Alcaraz, ending his quest for a sixth title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Factbox - Soccer - Chelsea takeover process

Following is the process for the takeover of Chelsea Football Club after the English Premier League side said a consortium, led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital, had won the bid to acquire the club. PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Athletics - Diamond League meets in China moved, cancelled due to COVID-19

A Diamond League athletics meet to be held this year in China has been moved to Poland and another cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the country, organisers said, after the high-profile Asian Games in Hangzhou were postponed. The meets in Shanghai on July 30 and Shenzhen on Aug. 6 were changed because of "travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China", the organisers said in a statement on Friday.

Motor Racing-Drivers raise concerns over 'bumpy' Miami track

Lando Norris and Sergio Perez have criticised the track at the first Miami Grand Prix after several drivers struggled with the surface in the opening practice sessions. McLaren's Norris took P6 after Friday's second session but was far from happy with race conditions.

Soccer - Timeline of Chelsea in the Roman Abramovich era

Following is a timeline of Chelsea's history since Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the Premier League club in 2003 and transformed them into regular trophy contenders before he was forced to sell the London side in 2022. 2003-2004

Golf - Norman 'disappointed' as Open organisers refuse to alter entry rules

Two-time winner Greg Norman has said he is "disappointed" at reports his request to play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July has been turned down by organisers. Australian Golf Digest reported on Saturday that a spokesperson for the R&A, who organise the tournament, said the body would not alter their stance on entry requirements for previous winners to accommodate Norman.

Olympics - Brisbane 2032 Games big event for entire Pacific region, says IOC chief Bach

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Saturday that the 2032 Brisbane Summer Games will be a significant event not only for Australia but for the entire Pacific region. Visiting Brisbane for the first time since the city was awarded the Games last year, Bach, who has been on a tour of Australia's neighbours, told reporters that the Olympic spirit was truly alive in the region.

Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes back on top in Miami practice

George Russell put his revived Mercedes team back on top of the Formula One timesheets with the fastest lap in second practice for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Friday. In a boost for the champions who have wrestled with a 'porpoising', or bouncing, car in the first four races, the Briton was 0.106 of a second faster than Ferrari's overall leader Charles Leclerc.

NBA fines Mavericks $25K over 'bench decorum' in Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday after being declared in violation of "rules regarding team bench decorum" during Wednesday's playoff loss against the Phoenix Suns. The punishment was announced by the NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell.

(With inputs from agencies.)