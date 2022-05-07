Formula 1: Mercedes' George Russell sets pace in inaugural Miami GP practice

Mercedes' George Russell went quickest in second practice for the 2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, beating Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in a session disrupted by two red flags. Sergio Perez was third, but the Mexican's team-mate Max Verstappen failed to set a time as technical woes kept him in the garage for most of the session.

In a busy opening 10 minutes Leclerc topped the order with a lap of 1:31.131. Carlos Sainz then bumped his Ferrari team-mate out of top spot with a lap of 1:30.964. The Spaniard's session ended soon after, however, when he lost the rear in Turn 13, He hit the wall on the outside of the corner and damaged the front-right corner of his car. The red flags were quickly displayed and running was halted for 12 minutes while Sainz's Ferrari was recovered. Russell looking quick in his updated Mercedes took the honours with a lap of 1:29.938. Leclerc finished a tenth off that pace with Perez 0.212 adrift of Russell.

In the opening practice session, FIA Formula One World Championship leader Charles Leclerc (1:31.098 ) set the pace for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix beating Mercedes' George Russell by seven hundredths of a second. Defending champion Max Verstappen finished third at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez. (ANI)

