IPL 2022: PBKS win toss, opt to bat first against RR

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The 2014 finalist Punjab have fielded an unchanged playing eleven while the inaugural champions Rajasthan have made one change as Karun Nair misses out for Yashaswi Jaiswal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharastra) | Updated: 07-05-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 15:33 IST
IPL 2022: PBKS win toss, opt to bat first against RR
Mayank Agarwal and Sanju Samson (Image: IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head tally 13-10 against Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings are seventh in the points table with five wins and five defeats in 10 matches. The Mayank Agarwal led side registered a comprehensive win in their previous match against Gujarat Titans beating them by eight wickets. Rajasthan Royals are third in the points table with six wins and four defeats in 10 matches. The Sanju Samson led side lost their previous match to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

"We'd like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam to go out there and do what he did, I am glad. We are playing the same side," said Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal after winning the toss. "We are losing quite a few tosses, we'd have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It's a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help. One change - Karun Nair misses out, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in," said Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson after the toss.

Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

