Left Menu

IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore to sport green jersey in game against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be sporting a green jersey as a part of their 'Go Green' initiative when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:17 IST
IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore to sport green jersey in game against SRH
Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis (Photo- RCB.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be sporting a green jersey as a part of their 'Go Green' initiative when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. 'Go Green' initiative has been a huge part of RCB's culture ever since it was started back in 2011. Through this initiative, it aims to spread awareness about the need for a cleaner and greener environment for future generations.

The franchise played its first-ever game with green jersey back in the 2011 edition of IPL when they locked horns with now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala. Chasing 126, RCB won the game by nine wickets thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan (52*) and Chris Gayle's explosive 44 of just 156 balls. In their previous game in green jersey back in 2020, CSK won by eight wickets chasing a total of 146 set by Bangalore. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a match-winning 65* for Super Kings.

The colour green has not been lucky for RCB historically. In 9 games the franchise played with this colour, Bangalore has won only two. This includes the win against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in their aforementioned 2011 game. Their next victory would come in 2016 against Gujarat Lions, a match known for the memorable Virat-De Villiers show, a 229-run stand that powered RCB to 248/3 in 20 overs. Virat (109) and Ab De Villiers (129*) scored two of the greatest centuries in the history of the league in that match. Folding GL for 104, Bangalore won by a whopping 144 runs. Coming to RCB and SRH, the former is at number four in points tally with 12 points and the latter is at sixth with 10 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022