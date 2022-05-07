Left Menu

Bairstow half-century takes Punjab Kings to 189 for 5 against Royals

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:29 IST
Jonny Bairstow Image Credit: ANI
Jonny Bairstow was back among runs with a fine half-century as Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match on Saturday.

Bairstow scored 56 off 40 balls with eight fours and a six.

Jitesh Sharma (38 no off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to spruce up the total.

For Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 189 for 5 (Jonny Bairstow 56 off 40 balls, Liam Livingstone 22 off 14 balls, Jitesh Sharma 38 no off 18 balls, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/28) vs RR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

