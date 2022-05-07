Bairstow half-century takes Punjab Kings to 189 for 5 against Royals
Jonny Bairstow was back among runs with a fine half-century as Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match on Saturday.
Bairstow scored 56 off 40 balls with eight fours and a six.
Jitesh Sharma (38 no off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to spruce up the total.
For Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs.
Brief Scores: PBKS: 189 for 5 (Jonny Bairstow 56 off 40 balls, Liam Livingstone 22 off 14 balls, Jitesh Sharma 38 no off 18 balls, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/28) vs RR.
