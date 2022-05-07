Left Menu

Soccer-Mali name former defender Chelle as new coach

Mali have named former defender Eric Chelle as their new coach, the country's football federation said on Saturday. The 44-year-old replaces Mohammed Magassouba, whose contract was not renewed after Mali narrowly lost out to Tunisia in the World Cup qualification playoffs in March. Chelle, born in the Ivory Coast and who played his entire professional career in France, won five caps for Mali in 2003-04.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:41 IST
Soccer-Mali name former defender Chelle as new coach
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali have named former defender Eric Chelle as their new coach, the country's football federation said on Saturday. The 44-year-old replaces Mohammed Magassouba, whose contract was not renewed after Mali narrowly lost out to Tunisia in the World Cup qualification playoffs in March.

Chelle, born in the Ivory Coast and who played his entire professional career in France, won five caps for Mali in 2003-04. His appointment as coach comes despite only having previously coached at Martigues and Boulogne in the French lower divisions.

He will have little time to prepare for the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group qualifiers, where Mali take on Congo in Bamako on June 4 in their opening Group G game and are then up against South Sudan in Cairo four days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022