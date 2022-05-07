Delhi Capitals joins hands with Plogman Ripu Daman to keep city clean

DC Toli, the Official Fan Community of Delhi Capitals teamed up with Plogman of India Ripu Daman Bevli and Ploggers of India Community to organize a Plog Run with over 50 participants. The collaborative initiative aims at encouraging Delhi Capitals Fans to keep the city clean and adopt a litter-free lifestyle. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter and has recently gained popularity as an effective way to maintain fitness while creating a meaningful impact. The joint plogging initiative hosted by Delhi Capitals was held in and around DLF Phase IV Galleria Market in Gurgaon, with over 20 kgs of litter collected by the participants.

The activity was led by Ripu Daman Bevli also known as the Plogman of India and the pioneer of India's first eco-fitness movement - Litter Free India, combining Fit India & Swachh Bharat. He has organized over 600 cleanups in more than 100 cities across the country, inspiring thousands of Indians to adopt eco-friendly practices. Speaking at the Plog Run, Ripu said, "Our first collaboration between Ploggers of India and DC Toli was an amazing experience. Almost half the crowd picked up litter from the streets for the first time. And you know what, these people will never litter again. That's half the problem solved. Only after this can our clean-ups be successful. We hope to continue this partnership with DC in making Delhi truly Litter Free."

The participants belonged to different walks of life, from runners and mountaineers to regular citizens of NCR. They were joined by Major General Yash Mor (retd.) who conducted the national anthem at the event, with Captain Dharmveer (retd.) joining in. Meanwhile, Ripu also led a mass pledge to stop littering and reduce single-use plastic. (ANI)

