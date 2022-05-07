RR beat PBKS by 6 wickets
Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler with 229 in 4 overs.Brief Scores Punjab Kings 189 for 5 in 20 overs Jonny Bairstow 56, Jitesh Sharma 38 not out Yuzvendra Chahal 328.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Royals comfortably beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in their IPL match here on Saturday.
Batting first, Jonny Bairstow was back among runs with a fine half-century as Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5.
Bairstow scored 56 off 40 balls with eight fours and a six. Jitesh Sharma (38 not out off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to spruce up the total.
For the Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs.
In reply, the Royals scored the required runs in 19.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 68 off 41 balls. Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler with 2/29 in 4 overs.
Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 189 for 5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 56, Jitesh Sharma 38 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/28). Rajasthan Royals: 190 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 68, Jos Buttler 30; Arshdeep Singh 2/29).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Anil Sharma wraps Lucknow schedule of 'Gadar 2'
Former MI player Chris Lynn claims there could be factions within Rohit Sharma-led side
India has no option but to make itself stronger amid changing world order: Rajnath Singh
HI Junior Men National C'ship: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy and Markandeshwar Hockey Academy register wins
Rajnath Singh launches iDEX Prime and DISC 6 during DefConnect 2.0