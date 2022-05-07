Left Menu

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur flags off two new projects at SAI Patiala

On the occasion of the 61st Foundation Day of Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports - Patiala (NSNIS), Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur laid the foundation stone of two new projects at the premier institute on Saturday.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:26 IST
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur flags off two new projects at SAI Patiala
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates off two new projects at SAI Patiala (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the 61st Foundation Day of Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports - Patiala (NSNIS), Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur laid the foundation stone of two new projects at the premier institute on Saturday. This is part of the revamping of NSNIS Patiala wherein the government is investing more than Rs 150 crore in 3 years.

The first project is the setting up of a National Centre of Sports Coaching including a High tech sports science labs and a Strength and Conditioning Hall for the education of diploma holders. The new infrastructure includes an indoor 3-lane track and a full rehabilitation and recovery gym for athletes. The strength and conditioning hall has the capacity to accommodate 150 athletes at one go and promises to be one of the biggest such facilities in the country.

The second project is the construction of a centralized fully air-conditioned Kitchen and Food Court with a sitting capacity of 400 people and a modular kitchen with a capacity of preparing 2000 meals. The third project is the increase of hostel capacity by 450 with the building of 2 new hostels on the campus.

Speaking about the importance of the projects, Thakur said, "NSNIS Patiala is India's premier sporting institute and on the occasion of its 61st Foundation Day, these projects are a gift to athletes. Good, hygienic diet and rehab and recovery are basic requirements of every athlete and therefore it was felt that these two projects need to be taken up on priority. The two projects are among the 13 infrastructure projects lined up for 2022-23. From 2014 to 2021 23 projects have been launched to ensure that athletes have the facilities they need to train well and excel in their sport. The Union Sports Minister also visited various other parts of the sprawling 268-acre campus and met athletes, coaches and Officials for informal interactions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022