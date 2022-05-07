Left Menu

Santiago Nieva steps down as high performance director of Indian boxing team

Santiago Nieva stepped down from his role as the Indian boxing team's high-performance director, on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:49 IST
Santiago Nieva steps down as high performance director of Indian boxing team
Santiago Nieva (Photo/BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Santiago Nieva stepped down from his role as the Indian boxing team's high-performance director, on Saturday. Nieva, who took charge of the national team in 2017, played a vital role in taking Indian boxing to greater heights.

"Indian boxing has benefited immensely from Santiago's presence. He has played an instrumental role in crafting the growth of Indian boxing in the last five years and we thank him for all the efforts and hard work. On behalf of the Indian federation, I personally wish him the best for all his future endeavours," said BFI president Ajay Singh in a statement. Nieva's five-year stint with the Indian national team includes some exceptional achievements such as his highest-ever participation at the Tokyo Olympics and historic two medals in the 2019 Men's World Championships. Nieva will now be the head coach of the Australian national boxing team.

"Goodbye is always difficult but that's how life works. I have had an amazing five years working along with the Boxing Federation of India and the talented boxers of the nation. I thank BFI for all their support during my time with the Indian team. I believe Indian boxing has great potential and it will continue to grow," Nieva added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

