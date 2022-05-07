Left Menu

Cycling-Yates wins stage two of Giro d'Italia, Van der Poel retains lead

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange-Jayco won the second stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 9.2-kilometre individual time trial around Budapest on Saturday, as Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix held onto the leader's pink jersey.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 07-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 21:02 IST
Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange-Jayco won the second stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 9.2-kilometre individual time trial around Budapest on Saturday, as Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix held onto the leader's pink jersey. British rider Yates finished with a time of 11 minutes 50 seconds, three seconds ahead of Van der Poel, who took the Maglia Rosa on Friday after winning the first stage.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Tom Dumoulin came third, finishing five seconds behind Yates. Yates now trails Van der Poel by 11 seconds as the race heads into its third stage on Sunday, a 201-kilometre ride from Kaposvar to Balatonfured.

Cycling biggest names such as last year's Giro winner Egan Bernal, reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic are all absent from this year's Italian grand tour.

