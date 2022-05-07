IWL round 7 matches to be played on May 8 & 9 in view of cyclone hitting Odisha

With Odisha on high alert for a cyclone that is estimated to hit the state on May 10, the Indian Women’s League round 7 fixtures will now be held on May 8 and 9 respectively.

The change in dates have been agreed upon after discussions between the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and representatives of the 12 clubs involved.

''As the entire eastern coast of the country is preparing for the cyclone, we have decided to take a safety-first approach to reschedule the matches that were to take place in Round 7 of the Hero IWL,'' the All India Football Federation said in a statement. ''While we want to move forward with the league at all times, the safety of the teams and of those working around them comes first in our view.” Rescheduled Fixtures: May 8: Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC; PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu FC; Sports Odisha vs Odisha Police.

May 9: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows; Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC; Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC.

