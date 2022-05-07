Left Menu

De Kock scores 50 as LSG put up 176 for 7 vs KKR

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-05-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 21:23 IST
Lucknow Super Giants took 30 runs off Shivam Mavi's 19th over to end up on 176 for 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Saturday.

Quinton de Kock was top-scorer with 50 off 29 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls. However Marcus Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total.

Brief Scores: LSG 176 for 7 (Quinton de Kock 50 off 29 balls, Deepak Hooda 41 off 27 balls, Andre Russell 2/22) vs KKR.

