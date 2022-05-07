Today's chase showed depth in our batting: Hetmyer

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer on Saturday attributed his team's batting depth being the reason for a clinically successful chase of 190 against Punjab Kings in an IPL match on Saturday.

On a difficult-looking pitch, Rajasthan Royals got off to a flier after Jos Buttler made a quick 16-ball 30 before Yashasvi Jaiswal laid a solid platform with his spectacular 41-ball 68 as they scripted a six-wicket win with two balls to spare.

''Chasing a tall 190 really shows that we have a lot of depth in our batting. There's a lot of belief in each and every player. We are making sure we keep believing that we could do it,'' the West Indies batter said.

Jaiswal departed in the 15th over with just 49 needed from 35 balls as Hetmyer played the role of a finisher in his 16-ball 31. ''This year, I'm really taking as much time as I possibly can. In the past couple of years, I just didn't really give myself that much of a chance. this time, I'm just giving myself at least 5-6 balls and then just go from there. So far it's been working,'' the 25-year-old said after finishing the game for his side.

He was also all praise for the 20-year-old promising opener Jaiswal who laid a perfect foundation with his 41-ball 68 in his comeback match.

''His (Jaiswal) knock was brilliant. I'm really happy to see him get some runs, just go out there and express himself. It was one of the best knocks that I've seen in a while. It was lovely to look at, I'm really, really happy for me,'' he said.

It was the 20-year-old's sheer dominance against the experienced Punjab attack that really stood out.

''Jaiswal is lovely to look at. He's really working hard in the nets, just to get a chance and express himself the way he did, I'm really loss for words,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)