Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Chelsea look to secure third consecutive Women's Super League title

Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes has dismissed claims that her side are under pressure as they look to claim a third successive Women’s Super League title this weekend. The blues are currently in the driving seat, topping the table on 53 points going into the final day of action. Victory at home against Manchester United on Sunday would ensure their status as champions regardless of results elsewhere.

Tennis-Nadal staying positive despite Alcaraz defeat

Rafa Nadal said there were positives to take from the Madrid Open despite the 21-times major winner falling to a quarter-final defeat by teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Friday in his first tournament back following a stress fracture in the rib. Australian Open champion Nadal, who picked up the injury at Indian Wells in March, went down 6-2 1-6 6-3 to Spanish compatriot Alcaraz, ending his quest for a sixth title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Athletics - Diamond League meets in China moved, cancelled due to COVID-19

A Diamond League athletics meet to be held this year in China has been moved to Poland and another cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the country, organisers said, after the high-profile Asian Games in Hangzhou were postponed. The meets in Shanghai on July 30 and Shenzhen on Aug. 6 were changed because of "travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China", the organisers said in a statement on Friday.

Cycling-Yates wins stage two of Giro d'Italia, Van der Poel retains lead

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange-Jayco won the second stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 9.2-kilometre individual time trial around Budapest on Saturday, as Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix held onto the leader's pink jersey. British rider Yates finished with a time of 11 minutes 50 seconds, three seconds ahead of Van der Poel, who took the Maglia Rosa on Friday after winning the first stage.

MLB roundup: Manuel Margot's 9th-inning HR lifts Rays past M's

Manuel Margot blasted a one-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night for their fifth straight win. With Tampa Bay down 6-5 after Jarred Kelenic's pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth, Margot swatted a fastball from Paul Sewald (0-1) to center field in his first at-bat after entering the game on defense. One-out singles by Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe set up the heroics.

Soccer-Coady snatches stoppage-time equaliser for Wolves at Chelsea

Conor Coady struck deep into time added on to snatch a 2-2 draw for Wolverhampton Wanderers away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, as the Londoners' prospective new owners looked on from the Stamford Bridge stands. Coady headed home a cross from substitute Chiquinho in almost the last action of the game.

Soccer-Chelsea fans wary of money men behind new prospective owners

Chelsea fans arriving at Stamford Bridge a few hours after a private equity-backed deal to buy the club was announced welcomed the prospect of a return to stability but expressed concern about the motivations of the new owners. Chelsea said in the early hours of Saturday that terms had been agreed with a group led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital over a 4.25 billion pound ($5.2 billion) deal for the reigning European champions.

Soccer-Napoli extend lead over Juventus with 1-0 win at Torino

Napoli opened a four-point lead over Juventus in the race for third place in Serie A after Fabian Ruiz's second-half goal helped them win 1-0 at Torino on Saturday. With two matches left, Napoli are third on 73 points, ahead of fourth-placed Juventus, whose chances of winning the title ended after Friday's 2-1 shock defeat at relegation-threatened Genoa. Torino are tenth on 47 points.

Golf - Norman 'disappointed' as Open organisers refuse to alter entry rules

Two-time winner Greg Norman has said he is "disappointed" at reports his request to play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July has been turned down by organisers. Australian Golf Digest reported on Saturday that a spokesperson for the R&A, who organise the tournament, said the body would not alter their stance on entry requirements for previous winners to accommodate Norman.

Olympics - Brisbane 2032 Games big event for entire Pacific region, says IOC chief Bach

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said on Saturday that the 2032 Brisbane Summer Games will be a significant event not only for Australia but for the entire Pacific region. Visiting Brisbane for the first time since the city was awarded the Games last year, Bach, who has been on a tour of Australia's neighbours, told reporters that the Olympic spirit was truly alive in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)