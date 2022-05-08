Motor racing-Ocon misses Miami qualifying after crash in practice

Alpine's Esteban Ocon was ruled out of qualifying for the inaugural Miami Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after the Frenchman crashed heavily in a final practice session led by Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

Alpine said the chassis was cracked in the impact with the barrier and could not be changed in time. "Esteban is physically fine and will race tomorrow," a spokeswoman said.

Perez's fastest lap of one minute 30.304 seconds around the Hard Rock Stadium was 0.194 quicker than Ferrari's world championship leader Charles Leclerc. Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen, 27 points behind Leclerc after four races, was third on the timesheets and 0.345 slower.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso was fourth and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel fifth. Verstappen, who did only five flying laps on Friday and missed second practice due to an hydraulics issue, was back on the pace but had to brake hard late in the session to avoid crashing at the chicane.

The Haas pair of Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen were sixth and eighth respectively with Alexander Albon ninth for Williams. Britain's George Russell, fastest for Mercedes in Friday's second practice, was only 17th while seven-times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton was 15th as the team struggled again with a bouncing car.

Ocon smashed into the wall sideways at turn 14, the same point where Ferrari's Carlos Sainz had crashed on Friday, in an incident that brought out the red flags. The Frenchman was taken for medical checks due to the high G-forces and given the all-clear. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)

