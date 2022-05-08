Left Menu

Soccer-Schalke win promotion to Bundesliga with comeback win over St Pauli

The Ruhr valley club scored three times in the second half to battle back and open up a five-point lead at the top of the second division table with one game remaining, guaranteeing them a top-two finish. A brace from Igor Matanovic gave the visitors a 2-0 lead by the 17th minute but Schalke wasted several chances to cut the deficit through forward Terodde.

Reuters | Gelsenkirchen | Updated: 08-05-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 02:11 IST
Soccer-Schalke win promotion to Bundesliga with comeback win over St Pauli
  • Country:
  • Germany

Schalke 04 secured promotion back to the Bundesliga a year after going down after racing back from two goals down to beat St Pauli 3-2 on Saturday with two goals from top scorer Simon Terodde. The Ruhr valley club scored three times in the second half to battle back and open up a five-point lead at the top of the second division table with one game remaining, guaranteeing them a top-two finish.

A brace from Igor Matanovic gave the visitors a 2-0 lead by the 17th minute but Schalke wasted several chances to cut the deficit through forward Terodde. The league's top scorer quickly made amends after the break, scoring twice in the 47th and 71st to draw the hosts level.

Their comeback was complete seven minutes later when Rodrigo Zalazar thundered his shot in off the crossbar nine minutes from the end. St Pauli finished the game with nine men when Marcel Beifus was sent off for a foul in the 81st and Matanovic followed him in stoppage time.

Schalke are on 62 points, with Hamburg SV and Darmstadt 98 on 57. Werder Bremen, in fourth are also on 57 and face Aue on Sunday. St Pauli's own hopes of promotion are now extremely slim with the team in sixth on 54. The top two win automatic promotion while the third-placed team go into a playoff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022