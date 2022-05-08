Left Menu

Motor racing-Champion Chadwick wins W Series opener in Miami

Britain's Jessica Hawkins, a driver ambassador for the Aston Martin F1 team, took the final podium place. The half-hour long race came before qualifying for Miami's inaugural Formula One grand prix, with a second W Series race to be held on Sunday.

Reuters | Miami | Updated: 08-05-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 02:12 IST
Motor racing-Champion Chadwick wins W Series opener in Miami
Spaniard Nerea Marti made a poor start from pole, with Chadwick seizing the lead, and finished eighth. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Britain's Jamie Chadwick made a perfect start to her bid for a third W Series title by winning the season-opening race of the all-female championship with a last lap overtake at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday. The 23-year-old defending champion, representing Caitlyn Jenner's Jenner Racing team, took the chequered flag after seizing back the lead from Finland's Emma Kimilainen at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

Kimilainen, who had passed Chadwick before a second safety car period, then collided with Spaniard Marta Garcia who finished second. Britain's Jessica Hawkins, a driver ambassador for the Aston Martin F1 team, took the final podium place.

The half-hour long race came before qualifying for Miami's inaugural Formula One grand prix, with a second W Series race to be held on Sunday. Britain's Alice Powell, overall runner-up to Williams F1 development driver Chadwick last season, stalled on the front row and then crashed into the wall at turn seven, bringing out the safety car and then red flags.

Spaniard Nerea Marti made a poor start from pole, with Chadwick seizing the lead, and finished eighth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022