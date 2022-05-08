Soccer-Blas penalty lands Nantes French Cup with 1-0 win over Nice

Nantes' Ludovic Blas scored a second half penalty to give his team a 1-0 victory over Nice on Saturday and win the French Cup for the fourth time and their first since 2000. There were hardly any fireworks in a cautious first half at the Stade De France with French President Emmanuel Macron in the stands.

Nantes, beaten twice in the league by Nice this season, struck immediately after the restart with Blas smashing his 47th minute penalty into the roof of the net after Hicham Boudaoui's hand ball. Nice, making their first final appearance since 1997, had ended Paris Saint-Germain's reign as Cup winners this season but struggled to break past the disciplined Nantes defence.

Nantes keeper Alban Lafont was equally effective, repeatedly stopping Nice's efforts including Amine Gouiri twice and denying them a shot at their first silverware since 1997. It was the fourth time Nantes, nearly relegated a year ago, won the title and the fourth for coach Antoine Kombouare, who had won two as a PSG player and one as PSG coach.

