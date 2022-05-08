Motor racing-Leclerc takes Miami pole as Ferrari sweep front row

Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc took pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz in a front row lockout in qualifying on Saturday. The pole was the Monegasque's third in five races this season.

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen qualified third for Red Bull with team mate Sergio Perez fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)