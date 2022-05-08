Motor racing-Leclerc takes Miami pole as Ferrari sweep front row
Reuters | Miami | Updated: 08-05-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 02:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc took pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz in a front row lockout in qualifying on Saturday. The pole was the Monegasque's third in five races this season.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen qualified third for Red Bull with team mate Sergio Perez fourth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergio Perez
- Miami
- Carlos Sainz
- Max Verstappen
- Red Bull
- Charles Leclerc
- Ferrari
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP, Ferrari flatter
Max Verstappen, Elaine Thompson-Herah bag top honours at 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards
Motor racing-Women's W Series sees Miami as a springboard to growth
Motor racing-F1 race directors test positive for COVID ahead of Miami GP
Motor racing-Struggling Mercedes could have upgrades for Miami