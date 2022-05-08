Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Horse racing-Rich Strike storms to victory at the Kentucky Derby

Long-shot Rich Strike stormed to victory at the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the race. The colt, which went off at 80-1 odds, pulled into the lead down the stretch and crossed the finish line ahead of Messier, who was second, and favorite Epicenter, who was third.

Tennis-Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz came from behind to beat world number one Novak Djokovic 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(5) to reach the Madrid Open final on Saturday. Djokovic, who has yet to win a title this season, rallied from a break down to take the opening set in a tie-breaker and the 34-year-old looked dangerous on his serve as he won 2️1 straight points on it in the opener.

Motor Racing-Frustrated Verstappen in the hunt despite 'messy' practice

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took third place on the grid for Sunday's Miami Grand Prix but made no attempt to hide his frustration. Hydraulic problems and an issue with a rear brake limited the Red Bull driver to a handful of laps in Friday's opening practice sessions, leaving him with little information on the track before Saturday's qualifying.

Tennis-Jabeur beats Pegula to win first WTA 1000 title in Madrid

Tunisian Ons Jabeur sealed her first WTA 1000 title after defeating American Jessica Pegula 7-5 0-6 6-2 in an entertaining Madrid Open final on Saturday. Jabeur had been in scintillating form at the claycourt tournament and the 27-year-old produced a determined display against Pegula to end her journey in the Spanish capital on the perfect note.

Exclusive-Baseball-Dodgers in talks to play in Paris in 2025 - source

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in talks to play a game at the Stade De France in Paris in the summer of 2025, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The move would be the latest attempt by North American sports leagues to make inroads in France.

Soccer-We will keep going, says Klopp, as odds on quadruple lengthen

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his Liverpool side would still chase an unprecedented quadruple despite seeing their Premier League title hopes suffer a huge blow on Saturday.

Klopp's side have already won the League Cup and are in the FA Cup and Champions League finals and victory over Tottenham on Saturday would have cranked up the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

Motor Racing-Defiant Hamilton says piercing will stay

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said he has no intention of removing his body piercing despite being given just a two race exemption to resolve the issue. Hamilton said on Friday that he was prepared to be banned from racing in this weekend's Miami Grand Prix after governing body the FIA issued a reminder about safety regulations barring jewellery.

Soccer-Liverpool stumble in title race, Watford down

What had been a joyous week for Liverpool went flat on Saturday as they stumbled in the title race, dropping two crucial points in a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Watford were relegated from the top flight as they lost to Crystal Palace, while Manchester United's season can hardly end soon enough after a 4-0 hammering by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Motor racing-Sainz and Ocon say FIA not listening to their concerns

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Esteban Ocon, who both crashed heavily into a wall in Miami Grand Prix practice, accused Formula One's governing body on Saturday of not listening to their safety concerns. The track around the Hard Rock Stadium is hosting a race for the first time.

Soccer-Liverpool suffer title blow in home draw with Spurs

Liverpool suffered a huge blow in their hopes of winning the Premier League title as they could only draw 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur on a tense night at Anfield on Saturday. Luis Diaz cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener to preserve Liverpool's 14-month unbeaten run at home in the Premier League and send them top of the table on goal difference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)