Left Menu

Liverpool draw with Spurs boosts Man City's EPL title bid

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 08-05-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 09:18 IST
Liverpool draw with Spurs boosts Man City's EPL title bid
  • Country:
  • Australia

Liverpool drew with Tottenham 1-1 and went to the top of the English Premier League but handed Manchester City a chance to pull three points clear.

The end of a 12-match league winning run at Anfield dampened Liverpool's bid for a quadruple of trophies.

City will be at home to Newcastle on Sunday when the defending champion can regain first place and go three points ahead.

Son Heung-min's close-range finish from Ryan Sessegnon's pass put Tottenham ahead in the 56th minute on Saturday.

Tottenham's resolute defense was repelling Liverpool attacks until a shot from Luis Díaz outside the penalty area deflected off Rodrigo Bentancur and beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Despite Tottenham holding Liverpool for a second time this season, the point hurt its attempt to overhaul Arsenal in fourth place with three games to go.

Ahead of Thursday's north London derby, Arsenal was a point ahead of Tottenham, and plays Leeds on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022