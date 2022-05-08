Liverpool draw with Spurs boosts Man City's EPL title bid
- Country:
- Australia
Liverpool drew with Tottenham 1-1 and went to the top of the English Premier League but handed Manchester City a chance to pull three points clear.
The end of a 12-match league winning run at Anfield dampened Liverpool's bid for a quadruple of trophies.
City will be at home to Newcastle on Sunday when the defending champion can regain first place and go three points ahead.
Son Heung-min's close-range finish from Ryan Sessegnon's pass put Tottenham ahead in the 56th minute on Saturday.
Tottenham's resolute defense was repelling Liverpool attacks until a shot from Luis Díaz outside the penalty area deflected off Rodrigo Bentancur and beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Despite Tottenham holding Liverpool for a second time this season, the point hurt its attempt to overhaul Arsenal in fourth place with three games to go.
Ahead of Thursday's north London derby, Arsenal was a point ahead of Tottenham, and plays Leeds on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Bayern Munich win 10th straight league title after beating Dortmund; Soccer-Samba style propels Newcastle to 3-0 win over Norwich and more
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Samba style propels Newcastle to 3-0 win over Norwich; Soccer-PSG secure record-equalling 10th French title despite Lens draw and more
Soccer-Newcastle Women cheered on by more than 22,000 fans as they thrash Alnwick Town