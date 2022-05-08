Left Menu

Porto wins Portuguese league after beating Benfica 1-0

  • Portugal

Porto won the Portuguese league after beating fierce rival Benfica here.

Porto needed only one point in Lisbon to wrap up the title in the second-to-last round, and it was able to add to its championship celebration with a victory against its top rival thanks to a late goal by Zaidi Sanusi on Saturday.

Nigeria left-back scored in stoppage time at the Stadium of Light to ensure Porto collected its 30th league title.

Sporting will finish second and Benfica third.

Benfica holds a record 37 league titles. Sporting, last season's champion, is third all-time with 19.

It was coach Sérgio Conceição's third league trophy after he led Porto to the title in 2018 and 2020.

