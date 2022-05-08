Left Menu

Hetmyer leaves for Guyana, to return after first child's birth

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 10:02 IST
Hetmyer leaves for Guyana, to return after first child's birth
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals on Sunday said that their West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer has left for Guyana for the birth of his first child.

''We are helping him (Hetymer) in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani,'' the Royals said on their official Twitter handle.

They also said that Hetymer would return to Mumbai soon and resume his duties for the franchise for the remaining matches of the IPL.

''We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022,'' the franchise added.

Royals, who had defeated Punjab Kings in their last league game, will play Delhi Capitals in their next match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022