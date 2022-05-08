RR's Shimron Hetmyer leaves IPL midway, here's the reason

Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals on Sunday confirmed that Shimron Hetmyer has left the team camp in Mumbai to travel back to Guyana midway through IPL 2022 for the birth of his first child.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 10:25 IST
Shimron Hetmyer (Photo: IPL/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Royals on Sunday confirmed that Shimron Hetmyer has left the team camp in Mumbai to travel back to Guyana midway through IPL 2022 for the birth of his first child. Rajasthan confirmed the news by sharing the post on social media. "Shimron Hetmyer has traveled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child, but he'll be back soon," it read.

In the video, Hetmyer is seen giving a message to the fans. Shimron Hetmyer has revealed that after the birth of his child, he will come back again. "Shimron Hetmyer has traveled back to Guyana early morning today for the imminent birth of his first child. We are helping him in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani," RR wrote in a release.

The franchise also stated that the left-handed batter will be back soon. "We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022. All the best, Hettie. We can't wait to have you back, this time as a father!" it added.

Hetmyer has been excellent this season with 291 runs in 11 innings at a brilliant average of 72.75 and a strike rate of 166.28. In the absence of Hetmyer, RR has other options in James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, and Daryl Mitchell.

