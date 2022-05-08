Left Menu

Soccer-Corica cites title-winning record as pressure grows at Sydney FC

But the 49-year-old believes his record since replacing Graham Arnold in 2018 stands up to scrutiny. "The last three years we've had grand finals," said Corica, who won the A-League championship in 2019 and 2020 before losing in the decider to Melbourne City last year.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:08 IST
Soccer-Corica cites title-winning record as pressure grows at Sydney FC
Sydney FC coach Steve Corica defended his record at the A-League club as speculation grows over his future at the helm of the side he has led to two titles following their failure to qualify for the end-of-season finals series. Sydney can finish no higher than seventh in the 12-team A-League and suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of rivals Melbourne Victory on Saturday having already missed out on a top-six finish and a berth in the next phase of the competition.

This season's poor showing, which will see the four-time champions miss out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016, has increased the pressure on Corica with fans questioning whether he should remain in charge. But the 49-year-old believes his record since replacing Graham Arnold in 2018 stands up to scrutiny.

"The last three years we've had grand finals," said Corica, who won the A-League championship in 2019 and 2020 before losing in the decider to Melbourne City last year. "It's been fantastic, a great start to my coaching career but it's difficult to win them all and make grand finals every year.

"That's what we expect at this club and that's why this year was so disappointing. "I'll just wait to the end of the season and think about it. I need to come back fresh and get the recruitment right."

Corica revealed he has yet to sign a contract for next season when the club will return to the reconstructed Sydney Football Stadium after spending the last four years playing in the suburb of Kogarah. "Not yet," he said when asked whether he had extended his deal with the club. "So we'll see after the last game (against Brisbane Roar on Tuesday) what happens."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

