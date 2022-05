IWL: Sports Odisha to face Odisha Police at Kalinga Stadium

Kalinga Stadium gets ready for a special Indian Women's League 2022 clash as two local sides -- Sports Odisha and Odisha Police face each other on Sunday. Ahead of facing their local rivals, Sports Odisha Head Coach Geetanjali shared her thoughts. "We will be looking to not repeat our mistakes from the previous match and put our hundred per cent to come back with the three points."

"Odisha Police won't be an easy team to take on. We have to make sure we don't make silly mistakes and put pressure on them. Our strategy is focusing on our strengths and winning the game," she added. On the other hand, Odisha Police, who have registered two victories in IWL so far will also be looking to climb the table. Head Coach Shradhanjali Samantaray quoted, "As we will be playing against the local team, extra pressure will be there on us to give our best. Sports Odisha is a balanced team and we know the opponent well. The strategy will be going all out to win the game."

She went on to speak about the areas of improvement for her side. "We are not good enough in the final third, so we have to improve in that area." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)