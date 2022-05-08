Indian GM Gukesh wins Sunway Formentera Open chess tourney

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Sunday emerged champion in the 1st Chessable Sunway Formentera Open 2022 chess tournament here.

It was a hat-trick of titles for him after he had previously won the La Roda tournament and the Menorca Open in recent weeks.

The 15-year-old Gukesh (Elo 2637) settled for a draw with Armenian GM Haik M Martirosyan in the final round to win the title with eight points. He had defeated compatriot and second-seed K Sasikiran in the ninth and penultimate round. Gukesh, who remained unbeaten through the nine rounds, gained 16 Elo points thanks to his performance here. He has now moved up to no.64 in the world rankings.

The teenage Indian GM posted six victories and secured four draws for his final tally of eight points. Apart from scoring over Sasikiran, he held the top-seed Jaime Santos Latasa to a draw in the fourth round and No.3 seed Shant Sargysan (Armenia) in round seven.

Sasikiran (Elo 2650) had to settle for the ninth spot with 5.5 points. After logging four points from five rounds including three wins, the experienced Indian GM stuttered in the second half of the tournament and was able to add only 1.5 points from five rounds.

