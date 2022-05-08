Left Menu

Unbeaten Dmitry Bivol upsets Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to retain WBA light heavyweight title

Unbeaten Dmitry Bivol on Saturday defeated Saul "Canelo" Alvarez with a unanimous points decision as the Russian retained his WBA light heavyweight world title here in Las Vegas.

ANI | Las Vegas | Updated: 08-05-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 16:18 IST
Dmitry Bivol beats Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (Photo: Twitter/ T-Mobile Arena). Image Credit: ANI
Unbeaten Dmitry Bivol on Saturday defeated Saul "Canelo" Alvarez with a unanimous points decision as the Russian retained his WBA light heavyweight world title here in Las Vegas. This is Alvarez's second loss of his career nine years on from his first at the hands of Floyd Mayweather.

All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in Bivol's favour at the end of 12 rounds. His record now improves to 20 wins from 20 fights, while Alvarez - widely considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world before the bout - slips to 57-2-2. Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, among other names, are some of the figures that have gained worldwide attention in recent decades of boxing. Currently, "Canelo" occupies that position as the most mediatic fighter and his fights usually put the eyes of the world on him.

Alvarez, who was the overwhelming pre-fight favourite, was rarely able to find a way through Bivol's defensive guard as the Russian put on a disciplined display. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

