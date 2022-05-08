Indian Grand Prix 3 & 4 shifted to Bhubaneswar from Madurai

Left Menu

The Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4, which were originally scheduled to be held in Madurai, will now be organised here on May 21 and 24, the Athletics Federation of India AFI said on Sunday.This is the second time the venue of the two one-day events has been changed.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-05-2022 16:27 IST
The Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4, which were originally scheduled to be held in Madurai, will now be organised here on May 21 and 24, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said on Sunday.

This is the second time the venue of the two one-day events has been changed. The IGP 3 and 4 were originally to be held in Madurai on May 17 and 21 respectively.

On Thursday, the AFI had issued a circular that the two events will be held at the LNCPE in Thiruvananthapuram. They will now be held in Bhubaneswar.

''Earlier these meets were to be held at Madurai. The Grand Prix Meets have been shifted to provide better facilities to the athletes,'' the AFI said in a release. ''These Athletics meets have special importance as the athletes can achieve the qualification standard for the World Athletics (Championships), Commonwealth Games and the postponed Asian Games.'' There will be 17 events in both the meets which include nine for women and eight for men. The meets will be held in the evening on both the days.

