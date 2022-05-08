RCB score 192/3 against SRH
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Royal Challengers Bangalore made 192 for three against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.
Skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored for RCB with 73 not out off 50 balls while Rajat Patidar got 48 off 38. Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten 30 off 8 balls.
Brief scores: RCB 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48; Dinesh Karthik 30 not out; J Suchith 2/30) vs SRH.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Indian
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Rajat Patidar
Advertisement