PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:32 IST
RCB score 192/3 against SRH
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore made 192 for three against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored for RCB with 73 not out off 50 balls while Rajat Patidar got 48 off 38. Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten 30 off 8 balls.

Brief scores: RCB 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48; Dinesh Karthik 30 not out; J Suchith 2/30) vs SRH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

