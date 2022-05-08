RCB score 192/3 against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore made 192 for three against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored for RCB with 73 not out off 50 balls while Rajat Patidar got 48 off 38. Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten 30 off 8 balls.

Brief scores: RCB 192/3 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 73 not out, Rajat Patidar 48; Dinesh Karthik 30 not out; J Suchith 2/30) vs SRH.

