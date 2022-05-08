IPL 2022: DC captain Rishabh Pant wins toss, opts to field against CSK

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss against Chennai Super Kings and chose to field first here at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Delhi Capitals are currently placed fifth in the points table with 10 points, having won three in their last five games. They had registered a 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are pretty much out of the tournament, sitting at the ninth position in the table with six points. They had registered a 13-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game.

Shivam Dubey will replace an unfit Ravindra Jadeja for CSK. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss, "I think the wicket is on the decent side. We want to chase. The season has been up and down. We are focussing on the positives. It is going to be a good match. I have learned a lot from him. Let's see how I execute them.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni said at the toss, "We would have bowled first looking at our combination. We had a bad season earlier but we made the most of it. It really helped us. When there are forward changes after a big auction, sometimes you need to see what is the best combination. Jaddu is not fit and Dube comes in. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary. (ANI)

