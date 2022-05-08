Left Menu

Delhi Capitals opt to bowl vs CSK, Dube comes in for Jadeja

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 19:21 IST
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match on Sunday.

For CSK, Shuvam Dube replaced an injured Ravindra Jadeja while Kona Srikar Bharat gets his first game of the season in place of an out-of-sorts Mandeep Singh for the DC side.

The Teams: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(c/w), David Warner, Kona Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c/w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

