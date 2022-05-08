Left Menu

IWL: ARA FC bag winning momentum beating Mata Rukmani 0-4

ARA FC takes home full points after an emphatic 0-4 win against Mata Rukmani FC on Sunday in the Indian Women's League, with the Gujarat side registering their third win this season.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:34 IST
IWL: ARA FC bag winning momentum beating Mata Rukmani 0-4
Team ARA FC (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ARA FC takes home full points after an emphatic 0-4 win against Mata Rukmani FC on Sunday in the Indian Women's League, with the Gujarat side registering their third win this season. The game started with ARA FC dominating from the very first minute as they kept on creating chances. Mata Rukmani came up with good defensive composure and they kept things at bay.

Finally, in the 16th minute, the deadlock was broken with Kiran finding the net from the edge of the box with a sublime finish. Thereafter ARA took the momentum by their side and Mata Rukmani suffered from the high pressing game from the visitors. Though ARA created a lot of chances yet they lacked vehemently in the attacking third as they failed to find the target.

At last at the stroke of the halftime, in the 45+3rd minute, Madhubala scored from Nisha's accurate cross to double the lead for ARA. Going into the breather ARA maintained a comfortable 0-2 lead. In the second half, ARA made a quick comfortable start as they increased the lead to 0-3 within the 58th minute. With Manisha scoring from the edge of the box.

It was all ARA FC for the best part of the game. Anju scored the winner in the 78th minute from a very tight angle to increase the lead to 0-4 for ARA as they kept on their dominating display. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022