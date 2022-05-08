Tvesa finishes 49th in Madrid Ladies Open

Left Menu

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik closed the week with a card that had 18 pars to finish T-49th at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open.Tvesa, who made the cut on the line, had a total of even par 72 and finished with a score of 1-over 289 at the Jarama-RACE Golf Club.Tvesa, who now flies to Bangkok for next weeks Aramco Series first event of 2022 in Bangkok, had rounds of 73-71-73-72 for 289. She took a three shot lead into the final round.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik closed the week with a card that had 18 pars to finish T-49th at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open.

Tvesa, who made the cut on the line, had a total of even par 72 and finished with a score of 1-over 289 at the Jarama-RACE Golf Club.

Tvesa, who now flies to Bangkok for next week’s Aramco Series’ first event of 2022 in Bangkok, had rounds of 73-71-73-72 for 289. She played steady through the day for 18 pars, though she had some birdie chances too.

The other two Indian players, Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall, had earlier missed the cut.

Promising Spaniard Ana Pelaez, who cracked nine-under 63 in the third round, had a 66 to finish at a record 23-under. She won by six shots over Linnea Strom of Sweden (64), who totalled 17-under.

Four players -- Pia Babnik (67), Manon De Roey (67), Gabriella Then (68) and Cayetana Fernandez (70) -- were tied for third at 15-under.

In the third round, Ana Pelaez, a 24-year-old from Malaga, shot a course-record nine-under-par 63 on moving day. She took a three shot lead into the final round.

