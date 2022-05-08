CSK post 208/6 against DC
PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:36 IST
Invited to bat, Chennai Super Kings posted 208 for 6 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Sunday.
Devon Conway top-scored with a 49-ball 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube contributed 41 and 32 respectively.
For DC, Anrich Nortje was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/42 while Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets. Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: (Devon Conway 87, Ruturaj Gaikwad 41, Shivam Dube 32, MS Dhoni 21 not out; Anrich Nortje 3/42, Khaleel Ahmed 2/28).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
