Left Menu

Cycling-Cavendish sprints to stage three victory on Giro d'Italia return

Cavendish, riding for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, was given the perfect lead-out by Michael Morkov with just under 300 metres remaining and comfortably out-sprinted the peloton to cross the line with a time of four hours, 56 minutes and 39 seconds. The Manx rider claimed the 16th Giro d'Italia stage win of his career, nine years after his last, in Hungary before the race moves to Italy for stage four in Sicily on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:59 IST
Cycling-Cavendish sprints to stage three victory on Giro d'Italia return

Mark Cavendish marked his return to the Giro d'Italia with a commanding sprint on stage three of the Grand Tour race, a 201km-ride from Kaposvar to Balatonfured, on Sunday as Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel retained the overall lead. Cavendish, riding for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, was given the perfect lead-out by Michael Morkov with just under 300 metres remaining and comfortably out-sprinted the peloton to cross the line with a time of four hours, 56 minutes and 39 seconds.

The Manx rider claimed the 16th Giro d'Italia stage win of his career, nine years after his last, in Hungary before the race moves to Italy for stage four in Sicily on Tuesday. Arnaud Demare of Groupama-FDJ finished second while Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates came third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022