Soccer-Erison strike gives Botafogo 1-0 win over Flamengo

Flamengo moved the home game to Brasilia but their fans were silenced six minutes into the second half when Erison hammered home a superb strike from 20 meters out. The win lifted Botafogo to fifth-place in the 20-team standings on eight points from five games.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:59 IST
Botafogo beat Flamengo 1-0 on Sunday to leapfrog their Rio de Janeiro rivals in Brazil's Serie A. Flamengo moved the home game to Brasilia but their fans were silenced six minutes into the second half when Erison hammered home a superb strike from 20 meters out.

The win lifted Botafogo to fifth-place in the 20-team standings on eight points from five games. Flamengo, league champions in 2019 and 2020, fell to 14th, with five points and just one win in five.

