Left Menu

Annu Rani improves own women’s javelin throw national record for eighth time

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 08-05-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 22:38 IST
Annu Rani improves own women’s javelin throw national record for eighth time
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh athlete Annu Rani broke her own national record en route winning the gold in the fourth AFI Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition here on Sunday.

She threw the spear to a distance of 63.82m, a 58 cm improvement over her own earlier national record of 63.24m set in Patiala in March last year. The 29-year-old showed she has put behind the disappointment of the Tokyo Olympic Games by rewriting the national record for the eighth time since she first claimed it from Suman Devi in June 2014.

On Sunday night under floodlights at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Annu Rani had three other throws that went to 60.10m, 56.60m and 58.13m before passing the last two attempts.

In other events of the day, Yash, a 17-year-old from Haryana, clinched the boys U-18 gold with his opening throw of 67.42m in fading light.

It was the second best throw by an Indian U-18 athlete since September 2019.

Yash followed up his first throw with efforts of 65.21, 63.24, 64.05 and 65.46m before easing off with a 57.85m final throw.

Earlier, Delhi's Disha won the girls U-16 event with a best throw of 34.87m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022