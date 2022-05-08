Left Menu

Basketball-Cambage 'third world' jibe sparked Nigeria brawl - O'Hea

WNBA All Star Cambage subsequently pulled out of the Australia squad for the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health issues and was later formally reprimanded by Basketball Australia for "prohibited conduct" over the incident. Asked to confirm whether Cambage had told the Nigerian players to "go back to your third world country" during the game on an Australian Broadcasting Corporation TV show on Sunday, O'Hea said: "That is all 100% correct".

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 23:51 IST
Basketball-Cambage 'third world' jibe sparked Nigeria brawl - O'Hea
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australia captain Jenna O'Hea said on Sunday that a Liz Cambage jibe about Nigeria being a third world country was behind the brawl at a pre-Olympic warm up game in Las Vegas last year. WNBA All Star Cambage subsequently pulled out of the Australia squad for the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health issues and was later formally reprimanded by Basketball Australia for "prohibited conduct" over the incident.

Asked to confirm whether Cambage had told the Nigerian players to "go back to your third world country" during the game on an Australian Broadcasting Corporation TV show on Sunday, O'Hea said: "That is all 100% correct". O'Hea, who led Opals to a quarter-final exit in Tokyo, said she had not spoken to Cambage since the incident and did not think the 30-year-old would ever play for Australia again.

Cambage said last December that she had "zero" interest in representing Australia at the World Cup on home soil in September and October this year. She explained last year that she had withdrawn from her third Olympics because she was suffering from anxiety and did not think she could cope with being in a "bubble" environment in Tokyo.

The center did not to play in the 2020 WNBA season, which took place in a bubble in Florida, after receiving a medical exemption. Her current WNBA team, the Los Angeles Sparks, did not reply to a request for comment on Sunday.

Cambage, who was born in London to an Australian mother and Nigerian father, commented on the incident during the Nigeria game in an Instagram post last year. "Things got heated in the Nigeria game," she said. "There was a physical altercation and there were words exchanged."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022