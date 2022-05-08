Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:25 PM EDT on Sunday, May 8

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:25 p.m. GMT/2:25 p.m. ET. - - - -

- - - - MLB

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (G1), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore (G1), 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees (G1), 1:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (G2), ~4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore (G2), ~5:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees (G2), ~5:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

- - Diamondbacks promote top prospect OF Alek Thomas The Arizona Diamondbacks called up top prospect Alek Thomas from Triple-A Reno on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-ARI-THOMAS, Field Level Media

- - Mariners promote top pitching prospect George Kirby from Double-A The Seattle Mariners promoted their top pitching prospect, right-hander George Kirby, from Double-A Arkansas on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-KIRBY, Field Level Media

- - Mets release Robinson Cano with $40M left on contract The New York Mets officially released veteran second baseman Robinson Cano on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-CANO, Field Level Media

- - Twins place OF Trevor Larnach (adductor) on 10-day IL The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Trevor Larnach on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right adductor strain. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-LARNOCH, Field Level Media - - Phillies place Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin on COVID IL The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-handers Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin on the COVID-related injured list Sunday.BAS EBALL-MLB-PHI-WHEELER, Field Level Media

- - Red Sox RHP Michael Wacha (ribs) lands on 15-day IL The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list with left intercostal irritation. BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-WACHA, Field Level Media - - Yankees place OF Tim Locastro on IL with lat strain The New York Yankees placed outfielder Tim Locastro on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left lat strain. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-LOCASTRO, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

G4: Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. G4: Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

- - - - NHL

G4: Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m. G4: Minnesota at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.

G4: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. G4: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

- - Stars' Jamie Benn, Caps' Evgeny Kuznetsov each fined $5K The NHL fined the Dallas Stars' Jamie Benn and the Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov $5,000 each on Sunday for high-sticking violations in Saturday's playoff games. HOCKEY-NHL-DAL-WSH-FINES, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 4 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Nashville SC, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 7 p.m. - -

Atlanta United D Miles Robinson to have MRI on Achilles Atlanta United captain and U.S. men's national team defender Miles Robinson will have an MRI on his left Achilles tendon. SOCCER-MLS-ATL-ROBINSON, Field Level Media - - - -

WNBA Los Angeles at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Formula 1 -- Miami Grand Prix, 3:25 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington, 3:30 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- Wells Fargo Championship Champions -- Mitsubishi Electric Classic

- - - - USFL

Houston vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m. - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Madrid; Rome

- - Gilles Simon to retire from tennis at year's end Gilles Simon, who reached No. 6 in the world tennis rankings, is retiring at the end of the season. TENNIS-ATP-SIMON, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic group stage Overwatch League -- Kickoff Clash qualifiers

- - Former CS:GO player ISSAA joins Valorant's YaLLa

Former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive rifler Issa "ISSAA" Murad is making the transition to Valorant with YaLLa Esports. ESPORTS-VALORANT-ISSAA, Field Level Media - - - -

