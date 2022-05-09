Soccer-Orlando Pirates win in Libya in Confederation Cup semi-final

Two first half goals sealed South Africa's Orlando Pirates a 2-0 win at Al Ahly Tripoli in Libya on Sunday, taking a healthy lead home in the African Confederation Cup semi-final. Pirates host the return leg in Soweto next Sunday and will be heavily fancied to progress to the final after goals from Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele in the first leg.

Maela headed home from close range after eight minutes and Mosele drifted into the penalty area unnoticed to hammer home a half volley for the second in the 29th minute. The floodlights failed on three separate occasions in the last 10 minutes and the game was completed in a half-lit stadium in Benghazi.

Earlier on Sunday, TP Mazembe's John Bakata scored five minutes into stoppage time to beat Renaissance Berkane 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final in Lubumbashi. The result handed the side from the Democratic Republic of Congo a slender lead going into next Sunday's return leg. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)