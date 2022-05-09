Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen wins first Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari's Leclerc finished second, 3.786 seconds behind after starting on pole position, with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz completing the podium at the Hard Rock Stadium. The victory was the Dutch driver's third of the season and he made it happen with a crucial overtake on Sainz at the start to seize second place before then blasting past Leclerc on the ninth of the 57 laps.

Reuters | Miami | Updated: 09-05-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 02:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The victory was the Dutch driver's third of the season and he made it happen with a crucial overtake on Sainz at the start to seize second place before then blasting past Leclerc on the ninth of the 57 laps. Verstappen also took the bonus point for fastest lap. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

