Soccer-Palmeiras share points with Fluminense in exciting match

Palmeiras and Fluminense drew 1-1 in an end-to-end encounter in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday but both sides will be unhappy at taking just a point from a game filled with chances. Dudu put Palmeiras ahead when he nudged home a cross almost on the goal line after 72 minutes but the visitors got a deserved equaliser through German Cano with seven minutes remaining.

The result leaves both sides in the bottom half of the standings after five games of the season. Palmeiras are in 13th place in the 20-team table with six points, one ahead of Fluminense who sit two places behind them.

