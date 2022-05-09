Left Menu

Golf-Homa relishes Mother's Day win with wife expecting first child

Max Homa said his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship on Mother's Day was extra special after he and wife Lacey announced recently that they were expecting their first child in November. The 31-year-old American was all smiles after his two-stroke victory at TPC Potomac in Maryland on Sunday, which was his fourth on the PGA Tour. "It feels good," Homa said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 04:35 IST
Max Homa said his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship on Mother's Day was extra special after he and wife Lacey announced recently that they were expecting their first child in November. The 31-year-old American was all smiles after his two-stroke victory at TPC Potomac in Maryland on Sunday, which was his fourth on the PGA Tour.

"It feels good," Homa said. "It's a special day, especially now. It was already a special day - I have a mom and a grandma - but I just feel like life is good. I've got a good life and I'm playing some good golf."

Last month Homa and his wife revealed on social media that they were expected a baby boy later this year. The couple married in 2019. Homa shot a final round 68 to end a back-and-forth battle with Keegan Bradley. Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young finished in a three-way tie for second with Bradley.

"Keegan is a really good golfer," Homa said. "He hits it so well and he holed some really good putts. I was just trying to play my game."

Homa's first PGA Tour win also came at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019 and he said his confidence is surging. "I feel like I'm coming into my own," he said.

"I'm starting to believe in myself a lot and that's all I can really ask for."

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

