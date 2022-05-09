Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen beats Leclerc to win first Miami Grand Prix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the first Miami Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday to slash Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc's overall lead from 27 to 19 points after five races. Leclerc finished a fighting second, 3.786 seconds behind after starting on pole position, with Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz completing the podium at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

Tennis-Madrid champ Alcaraz to skip Rome Masters due to ankle injury

Newly-crowned Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Sunday he has decided to skip the Rome Masters in a bid to recover from an ankle injury ahead of the French Open later this month. Alcaraz, who rolled his ankle in the quarter-finals in Madrid, overcame pain to beat three top five players -- Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev -- to win his second Masters title days after his 19th birthday.

Soccer-Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point lead

Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle United that allowed the reigning champions to open up a three-point lead over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Raheem Sterling scored twice for the hosts with Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden also on target as they shrugged off the bitter disappointment of their Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid.

Horse racing-Rich Strike 'looking great' after stunning Kentucky Derby win

Rich Strike's stunning come-from-behind victory at Saturday's Kentucky Derby left the chestnut colt famished and trainer Eric Reed sleepless after they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the race's 148-year history. The 80-1 longshot only got into the race on Friday when Ethereal Road scratched and was forced to break from post 20 at Churchill Downs.

Golf-Homa relishes Mother's Day win with wife expecting first child

Max Homa said his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship on Mother's Day was extra special after he and wife Lacey announced recently that they were expecting their first child in November. The 31-year-old American was all smiles after his two-stroke victory at TPC Potomac in Maryland on Sunday, which was his fourth on the PGA Tour.

Soccer-Chelsea crowned WSL champions as Kerr shines in win over Man United

Chelsea won the Women's Super League with a brilliant 4-2 come-from-behind win over Manchester United on Sunday featuring two stunning volleys from Sam Kerr to secure their third straight league title and fifth in seven years. Arsenal, who beat West Ham United 2-0, finished second on 56 points, one behind Chelsea, and Manchester City grabbed the final Champions League spot by beating Reading to finish third.

Tennis-Alcaraz beats Zverev to win Madrid Open title in front of home crowd

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz won his second ATP Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open after defeating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-1 in front of his home crowd on Sunday. Alcaraz looked dangerous throughout his run at the claycourt tournament, where he stunned 21-times major winner Rafa Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic before cruising past world number three Zverev in the title clash.

Basketball-Cambage 'third world' jibe sparked Nigeria brawl - O'Hea

Former Australia captain Jenna O'Hea said on Sunday that a Liz Cambage jibe about Nigeria being a third world country was behind the brawl at a pre-Olympic warm up game in Las Vegas last year. WNBA All Star Cambage subsequently pulled out of the Australia squad for the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health issues and was later formally reprimanded by Basketball Australia for "prohibited conduct" over the incident.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend: TOTTENHAM PLAY KEY ROLE IN TITLE RACE

Tennis-Zverev blames scheduling for 62-minute defeat in Madrid final

World number three Alexander Zverev blamed the ATP Tour's scheduling for his underwhelming performance in Sunday's Madrid Open final where Carlos Alcaraz stormed to a 6-3 6-1 victory in just 62 minutes. Alcaraz had knocked out Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the previous two rounds in matches that totalled six hours but did not face a single break point in the final as he made short work of the German who struggled on serve.

