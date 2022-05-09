Left Menu

BOJ official who oversaw policy review promoted as executive director

Seichi Shimizu, who oversaw the Bank of Japan's 2021 policy review and its monetary easing during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been promoted as one of the central bank's six executive directors, the institution said on Monday.

BOJ official who oversaw policy review promoted as executive director
Seichi Shimizu, who oversaw the Bank of Japan's 2021 policy review and its monetary easing during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been promoted as one of the central bank's six executive directors, the institution said on Monday. Appointed to his new position by the government, Shimizu will advise the nine-member board on several areas, including the BOJ's analyses of the banking sector, according to a statement by the central bank.

The 56-year-old career central banker has headed the BOJ's elite department overseeing the drafting of monetary policy since 2020, a period that included Japan's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic. He played a key role in the BOJ's review of its policy framework in March 2021, which sought to address the rising side-effects of prolonged easy monetary conditions.

