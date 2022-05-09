Rugby-Prospect of working with Larkham keeps Lolesio in Australia

Noah Lolesio hopes playing under Stephen Larkham will take his game to another level and said the return of the Wallabies great to the ACT Brumbies next season was a key factor in him signing up for another two years in Australian rugby. According to local media reports, the Australia flyhalf rejected an eye-watering offer from Japan to stay on until 2024 at the Brumbies, where Larkham will replace Dan McKellar as head coach next season.

"It was a very tough decision for myself, but I think it's the right one," Lolesio, 22, told reporters in Canberra "The Brumbies gave me my shot and I definitely think I owe it to the club to stay around here for a couple more years.

"Obviously, with Bernie (Larkham) coming in here next year as well. I'm really looking forward to working with him and hopefully take my game to another level." At his peak, Larkham was one of the best flyhalves in the world as he helped Australia to the 1999 World Cup triumph and the Brumbies to Super Rugby titles in 2001 and 2004.

Current Brumbies coach McKellar will be moving on to join Dave Rennie's staff in the Wallabies set up next year, handing over the reins to the man he replaced in 2018. McKellar has put together a team that are riding high in Super Rugby, second in the standings after three successive wins over New Zealand opposition -- the last an impressive 38-28 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday.

That the Brumbies, and Australian rugby in general, were on an upwards trajectory was another enticement for Lolesio to turn down the riches of Japanese rugby. "We're not going to carry on too much that we're world beaters at the moment, because we need to have consistent results," the nine-cap Wallaby added.

"(But) it's heading in a good way overall in Australia, especially for us Brumbies, we're just taking it week by week and trying to get better every day."

