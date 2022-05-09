Madrid Open: Alcaraz hands Zverev straight sets drubbing to win title

Carlos Alcaraz beat defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-1 to win his maiden Madrid Open title on Sunday. This was the first win for the 19-year-old Spaniard over Alexander Zverev in three attempts, and he has now won 10 consecutive matches.

With this win, Alcaraz registered his second Masters 1000 victory of the year after Miami and his fourth title of the year overall. The Olympic gold medallist Zverev looked a pale shadow of his self against a player who had beaten 21-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final and defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic in a hard-fought semi-final.

With this win, Alcaraz will climb to the number six spot in the ATP men's singles ranking on Monday. (ANI)

