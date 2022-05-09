Sports News Roundup: Motor Racing-Verstappen demands more from Red Bull after Miami win; Motor racing-Verstappen beats Leclerc to win first Miami Grand Prix and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor Racing-Verstappen demands more from Red Bull after Miami win

Max Verstappen celebrated his third win of the Formula One season with victory in the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, then promptly demanded his Red Bull team come to grips with reliability issues. The Dutchman has won all three races that he has completed this season but failed to finish in Bahrain and Australia because of fuel-related problems.

Motor racing-Verstappen beats Leclerc to win first Miami Grand Prix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday, slashing Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc's overall lead from 27 to 19 points after five races. Leclerc finished a fighting second, 3.786 seconds behind after starting on pole position, with Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz completing the podium at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

NHL roundup: Brad Marchand's 5 points carry Bruins past Hurricanes

Brad Marchand scored a pair of third-period goals and had three assists as the host Boston Bruins earned a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes to even their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at two games each on Sunday. Boston began the third period on a 36-second 5-on-3 and capitalized as Sebastian Aho's double-minor for high-sticking continued. At the 44-second mark, Marchand buried the go-ahead goal from the left circle following Charlie Coyle's feed.

Golf-Homa relishes Mother's Day win with wife expecting first child

Max Homa said his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship on Mother's Day was extra special after he and wife Lacey announced recently that they were expecting their first child in November. The 31-year-old American was all smiles after his two-stroke victory at TPC Potomac in Maryland on Sunday, which was his fourth on the PGA Tour.

Tennis-Raducanu says heading in the right direction on clay

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has little experience on clay at the elite level but the 19-year-old says she is heading in the right direction on the surface ahead of the French Open starting later this month. Raducanu has had mixed results following her maiden Grand Slam title at last year's U.S. Open but has had an encouraging run in the claycourt season where she reached the Stuttgart quarter-finals and Madrid last-16.

MLB Roundup: Jorge Alfaro's ninth-inning blast boosts Padres over Marlins

Pinch hitter Jorge Alfaro hit a two-out, three-run home run in the ninth inning Sunday afternoon to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 walk-off victory at home over the Miami Marlins. Miami pitchers had shut out the Padres for 20 straight innings and had retired 11 straight batters when the Padres launched a game-winning rally against closer Cole Sulser. Jurickson Profar singled with one out in the ninth, which was just the Padres' sixth hit of the game.

Tennis-Alcaraz beats Zverev to win Madrid Open title in front of home crowd

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz won his second ATP Masters 1000 title at the Madrid Open after defeating defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-1 in front of his home crowd on Sunday. Alcaraz looked dangerous throughout his run at the claycourt tournament, where he stunned 21-times major winner Rafa Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic before cruising past world number three Zverev in the title clash.

Motor Racing-Mercedes left with no illusions after latest disappointment

A good Friday turned into a stinging Sunday for Mercedes at the Miami Grand Prix with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sweating to fifth and sixth-place finishes, and under no illusions about how far off the pace, they remained. After winning the last eight constructor's titles, Mercedes are well adrift in third place in the standings, already 62 points behind leaders Ferrari and 56 behind second-ranked Red Bull.

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Miami Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's inaugural Miami Formula One Grand Prix (listed in current championship order): FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 2, Carlos Sainz 3)

Tennis-Alcaraz graduates from up-and-comer to French Open threat

Men's tennis has waited more than a decade for a player to emerge with the game and mental fortitude to shake up the 'Big Three' establishment. On Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz signaled the wait may finally be over as he captured his fourth ATP title of the season at the Madrid Open and affirmed himself as a genuine threat for the French Open title.

